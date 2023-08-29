*Attached video: Ohio health officials warns of potential ‘tripledemic’ of viruses this winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic patients can now schedule appointment-only flu vaccinations through MyChart.

As flu season gets closer, the Cleveland Clinic is offering appointment-only flu vaccinations across Northeast Ohio starting on September 5, according to a press release from the Cleveland Clinic.

“Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory infection that leads to thousands of hospitalizations every year. It can result in severe illness and should not be taken lightly,” said Steven Gordon, M.D., chair of the Department of Infectious Disease at Cleveland Clinic. “Annual vaccination is the most effective method to prevent the spread of influenza and is the best way to keep ourselves and our communities healthy during respiratory virus season.”

Cleveland Clinic patients can make flu vaccine appointments by calling their primary care physician’s office or by using MyChart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it plans to offer the new RSV vaccine to adults who are 60 years and older later this fall. A newly updated COVID-19 booster is also expected to be available.

