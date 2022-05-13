CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic announced more than $1 billion in construction and renovations, including a new neurological facility, on Friday.

“Our services have never been in greater demand,” said CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. in a news release. “These projects reflect the needs of our organization and will ensure cutting-edge care for the next generation of patients. By building, partnering and innovating with technology, we are preparing current and future caregivers to deliver the best care.”

The 1-million-square-foot Neurological Institute will be located at the main campus between East 86th and East 90th streets. It will provide inpatient and outpatient care, imaging and surgical services. It’s expected to be finished in 2026.

The Clinic will also expand the Cole Eye Institute building with additional operating and procedure rooms.

In addition, Mentor Hospital will open in 2023.