Cleveland-Cliffs acquires steel giant ArcelorMittal’s US business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland-based Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has made a deal to buy the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal employs more than 18,000 people in America according to its website.

ArcelorMittal announces it has signed a definitive agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for the sale of 100% of the shares of ArcelorMittal USA for a combination of cash and stock. Read the full press release here:https://t.co/7rFkE6K8Lc#pressrelease pic.twitter.com/Bv9yyiFRDu — ArcelorMittal (@ArcelorMittal) September 28, 2020

The deal includes more than 25 facilities, including mines, steelmaking facilities, and other operations.

ArcelorMittal is the largest steel manufacturer in North and South America, according to the company.

The $1.4 billion deal will make Cleveland-Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, according to a press release.

The move also makes Cleveland-Cliffs the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs was founded in 1847.

Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired AK Steel in March 2020.

