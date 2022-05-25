CLEVELAND (WJW)– A group of Cleveland-area clergy will hold a news conference on the horrific shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. The suspect was eventually killed by law enforcement.

Rev. Dr. Larry Macon of Mt. Zion Church Oakwood Village, Bishop Omar Medina of the Hispanic church community, Rev. Larry L. Harris of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Pastor C. J. Matthews of Mt. Sinai-Friendship Church will speak at Scranton Road Elementary School at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are calling for local, state and national prayer for the families and people of Uvalde because these kinds of horrific and incomprehensible acts of violence and responsible responses from the communities,” the group said in a statement.

The clergy group said they will be making counseling available.