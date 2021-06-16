Cleveland city official featured in I-TEAM report resigns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Hall now confirms the superintendent of the Police Internal Affairs Unit who’d been featured in an I-TEAM report has resigned.

The city says Ronald Bakeman has stepped down. This comes to light 48 hours after the I-TEAM revealed video clips of Bakeman in a civil court deposition admitting he changed reports. (You can watch the clips in the video above.)

Attorney Craig Bashein asked him who’d asked him to change the reports.

Bakeman responded with “Nobody!”

He added, “I did it on my own.” And, “I screwed up.”

Hours after that report, word started spreading through the police department Bakeman had resigned.

But, for two days, the Mayor’s Office ignored repeated inquiries from the I-TEAM. Now, oddly, the city has issued a news release saying

Bakeman “notified the City on June 11th that he has resigned effective June 13, 2021.”

In other words, City Hall is announcing Bakeman resigned over the weekend, but for two days, the city refused to answer questions about his status.

In a statement, Mayor Frank Jackson said,

“I want to thank Mr. Ronald Bakeman for his services to the City of Cleveland, Division of Police,” The Mayor added, “As the first Superintendent of the Internal Affairs Unit, Mr. Bakeman has set the bar high for those who follow him.”

The city says it will begin the hiring process to fill the job of Superintendent of the Police Internal Affairs Unit.

The explosive video clips came to light in a civil lawsuit that has dragged on for years. Lt. Paul Baeppler is suing bosses and other officers for what he claims is a long pattern of unfair treatment, sham internal investigations, and retaliation.