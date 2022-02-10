Cleveland city crews remove snow for All-Star guests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One of the items on Cleveland’s agenda before welcoming NBA All-Star Game fans is cleaning up downtown.

Of course, in Northeast Ohio, snow is a big part of that.

Parts of Cleveland recorded as much as 17 inches of snow last week. That was on top of the 15 inches of snow Cleveland got on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

With very little melting, that has left a whole lot of snow to clean up.

City crews remove snow in downtown Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

City of Cleveland crews worked Thursday morning before daylight to start that snow removal.

Front-end loaders removed snow from sidewalks and giant piles to put it in dump trucks to haul it away.

NBA All-Star 2022 weekend kicks off in Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 18.

The 3-day event culminates in an exhibition game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse between 24 of the NBA’s best.