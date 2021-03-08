Cleveland City Council shows support for proposed Amtrak expansion in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland City Council passed a resolution on Monday in support of Amtrak‘s proposed expansion in Ohio.

The resolution also urged Ohio’s members of Congress to help with a renewal of the federal Surface Transportation Reauthorization and appropriate funds for the proposed expansion.

“The resolution notes that safe, fast and convenient passenger rail service will improve Ohio’s economy as well as make Ohio a more attractive place to live, work and visit,” council said in a news release on Monday.

Under the proposal, Amtrak would increase the number of trains per week in Cleveland from 28 to 154. Columbus and and Dayton would get 42 a week, while Cincinnati would see a jump from six to 104.