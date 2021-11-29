Cleveland City Council passes multi-million dollar deal to renovate Progressive Field

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council gave the green light to its portion of a multi-million dollar deal to renovate Progressive Field, but the decision was not a unanimous one.

City council voted 13 to 3 in favor of the deal, which will keep the Cleveland Guardians in town for the next 15 years.

The overall package called for the city to contribute $8 million a year for ballpark renovations and upkeep. In return, the Guardians would sign a 15 year lease.

The Guardians’ existing lease for Progressive Field was set to expire in 2023.

The team already committed to an additional $4.5 million for upgrades, and county council already passed its part of the funding, another $9 million per year.

Plus, Governor Mike DeWine indicated that he would support state funding for $2 million a year.

Add it all up and the project will total about $435 million.

According to the proposed phasing schedule, some of the work on the left field terraces is set to begin in April 2022.

Completion is expected by opening day in April 2025.