Cleveland mayoral candidates, city council react to the shooting death of mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Council and the two current mayoral candidates are offering their condolences in the death of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Mayor Frank G. Jackson.

24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson was shot and killed Sunday evening at Sidaway & E. 70th St, according to Cleveland Police.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to Mayor Frank G. Jackson and his family for the death of his 24-year-old grandson Frank Q. Jackson last night,” the statement from city council said. “Cleveland Police are investigating, and we believe the person or persons responsible will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

Cleveland mayoral candidate Justin Bibb, in a tweet, extended his sympathies to Mayor Frank Jackson and his family.

I extend my deepest condolences to Mayor Frank Jackson and his entire family over the loss of his grandson. I’m keeping them in my prayers. — Justin Bibb for Mayor (@BibbForCLE) September 20, 2021

Cleveland City Council President and mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley also reached out in a tweet asking the community to respect the Jackson family as they mourn this tragic loss.

My deepest condolences go out to Mayor Jackson and the entire Jackson family. The sudden loss of a child and grandchild is tragic, and I ask the entire community to respect the Jackson family as they mourn their loss. They deserve to grieve in peace. — Kevin Kelley (@kevinkelleyCLE) September 20, 2021

There is no suspect in custody and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Police said a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.