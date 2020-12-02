Cleveland City Council introduces legislation regarding warehouse removal ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Council is now considering an ordinance that would allow for the removal of lakefront warehouses prior to the 2021 NFL Draft coming to the city.

During a virtual meeting today, legislation was put forth that would put the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in charge of the demolition process of the warehouses on Docks 30 and 32. Their removal is reportedly necessary to make room for a big event setup at the North Coast Harbor.

At the time, the 2021 NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 29-May 1 as an in-person event.

The next city council meeting is Dec. 9, the last of the year.

