CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council passed a resolution that urges Congress and the Ohio General Assembly to enact legislation to protect city residents in the event of a train derailment.

This comes in the wake of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine and three other Ohio derailments over the past five months.

The resolution also urges Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act, which would put more staff on trains and require trains carrying hazardous materials to disclose what they’re hauling.

City council also approved legislation to move forward with the city’s new police headquarters at the “ArtCraft” building on Superior Avenue.

The city will buy the property and enter into a design-build with TurnDev to renovate the building.

According to the legislation, the $90 million max deal will include plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof and elevators, a parking garage and surface parking and other needed equipment.

They also passed Mayor Justin Bibb’s $1.9 billion annual budget.