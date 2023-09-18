CLEVELAND (WJW) – Attention Cleveland Browns tailgaters –changes are coming on how much you’ll have to pay to park in the Muni Lot to tailgate before games.

Monday night, Cleveland City Council officially approved a parking rate hike that would increase the price to park in the Muni Lot per vehicle from $30 to $60. That’s double the rate per parking space per game.

Rates will also increase at four other parking lots and garages in the city, as well as parking meters.

Fees collected from the Muni Lot, as well as three other parking lots in the city, will be credited to an enterprise fund for general operations.

There’s no official word on when this price hike will go into effect.