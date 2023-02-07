**Video attached: Possible changes coming to E. 4th St. in CLE

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council approved using $1.4 million of tax increment financing for the renovation and refresh of East 4th Street.

The new view of downtown living, retail and entertainment was proposed for Cleveland’s E. 4th Street on Jan. 31, when tentative renderings were presented before Cleveland City Council.

According to a press release from the Cleveland City Council, the proposal was approved during Monday night’s meeting.

The changes would allow the area to be the city’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, which would let visitors buy alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants and have open containers as they walk around E. 4th St.

The proposal includes a re-imagining of restaurant patios and the installation of a pocket park, public art and updated lighting. The renovation and refresh of E. 4th St. is expected to cost about $1.65 million, according to the city council.

The city’s first DORA would include plans to relocate the valet area to Prospect and Euclid avenues, making way for swings and canopies along the 450-foot-long stretch of E. 4th Street.

“It’s definitely going to affect us in a positive way. Going to be hot outside and people love pizza. We do sell beer and things like that,” said pizza shop owner Mitchelle Farmer.

Permitted under a state law change in 2015, the outdoor space would allow patrons of drinking age to purchase alcoholic beverages and enjoy them outside in a designated area.

Some East 4th Street businesses are already open to the plan. The developers have been working over the past year and a half with a Downtown Cleveland Alliance, getting input on the project.

The proposal is intended to create a more resident and visitor-oriented central business district, according to the city council.