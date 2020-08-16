Cleveland Cinemas announce two locations reopening next weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two months ago, Cleveland Cinemas delayed the reopening of its theaters amid coronavirus concerns, even after Gov. Mike DeWine gave movie houses the green light to start back up June 10.

The local chain was not alone in that decision, as many national movie theater companies chose to hold off reopening. Now, Cleveland Cinemas has announced that two of its locations are set to reopen later this week. That includes Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls.

The Cleveland favorite, “Major League,” is showing at Chagrin Cinemas Thursday, kicking off the company’s reopening. Tickets are $5.

New films begin showings at both locations Friday.

Also, in celebration of Christopher Nolan’s new “Tenant,” which is allegedly coming out Sept. 3 after being pushed back multiple times this summer, there will be film screenings of “Inception” next weekend as well.

Check here for all movie times.

“Like most Americans, I’m excited to get back to the movies,” Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, said in a statement. “The magic of the movies is something that brings us together in the most trying of times. While the current crisis is on-going we know that going to the movies is an important part of our culture and we have taken steps to make our cinemas as safe as we can for our patrons and staff.”

Patrons can expect new health and safety measures to be implemented throughout the theaters, including spread out movie times (to cut down on people in the lobby) and also lower theater capacities.

At this time the group’s other movie theater locations, which includes Oberlin’s Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre in Gordon Square and downtown’s Tower City Cinemas.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: