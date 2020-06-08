1  of  6
Breaking News
Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard tests positive for COVID-19, daughter says Live Blog: Weekend protests stayed peaceful in NE Ohio; Cleveland police still looking for rioting, looting suspects Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Cleveland church to honor George Floyd on eve of funeral

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cleveland will hold a memorial service and candlelight vigil for George Floyd Monday evening.

Floyd, 46 died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. An officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd, who was handcuffed, pleaded for air and stopped moving. The incident was caught on video. His death sparked protests against police brutality and racism around the globe.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and is sponsored by Mt. Pleasant Ministers, and Faith and Acton Cleveland. It will include prayer and a call to action.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death, while three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting. 

Continuing coverage of this story here

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral