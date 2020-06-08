Cleveland church to honor George Floyd on eve of funeral

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cleveland will hold a memorial service and candlelight vigil for George Floyd Monday evening.

Floyd, 46 died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. An officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd, who was handcuffed, pleaded for air and stopped moving. The incident was caught on video. His death sparked protests against police brutality and racism around the globe.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and is sponsored by Mt. Pleasant Ministers, and Faith and Acton Cleveland. It will include prayer and a call to action.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death, while three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

