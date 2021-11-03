Cleveland chooses Justin Bibb as city’s next mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Justin Bibb will be the next mayor of Cleveland.

The 34-year-old nonprofit leader won with more than 62% of the vote Tuesday.

Bibb will be the city’s first new mayor since 2006.

He emerged from a crowded field of candidates and received the most votes in the primary.

“The work is just beginning,” Mayor-elect Bibb said in his acceptance speech. “Tonight, we will celebrate, tomorrow we’re going to roll up our sleeves and do the hard work of moving our city in a better direction.”

His competitor, Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, toasted Bibb in his concession speech.

“Let’s toast! Let’s drink to the future of the city of Cleveland, and again, we’re all in this together,” Kelley told a cheering crowd.

“To all my supporters, to all my friends to the new council, to Mayor-elect Bibb, God bless, let’s make this city greater together!”

Just over 57,000 people cast a ballot in the mayoral election, about 23% of eligible voters.

Bibb will be sworn-in in January.

He was a supporter of Issue 24, which voters also passed Tuesday with 59% of the vote.

The charter amendment will create the Community Police Commission, which will bring civilian oversight to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Bibb founded Hack Cleveland to address systemic issues in the city.

He was also vice president of corporate strategy at Key Bank and is the chief strategy officer for Urbanova.

He’s also on the board for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Teach for America and Land Studio.

“We all know the issues we have ahead of us. Poorest big city in America. The worst city in this country for Black women. One out of two of our children living in poverty. But I want to say something very important and I said this when I announced nearly 300 days ago. That not one mayor can solve these problems in isolation. It’s going to take a people-powered movement to change our city. When I take that oath in January, I’m not taking that oath by myself. We, the people, will take that oath,” Bibb said.

