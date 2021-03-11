Cleveland chase hits speeds of 80 mph

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police pursued a vehicle early Thursday after it hit an undercover officer’s car.

The vehicle was suspected to have been used by people involved in an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening, according to FOX 8 crews at the scene.

The chase was terminated by the sergeant in charge after hitting speeds of more than 80 mph.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes.

The pursuit passed a FOX 8 crew at Lorain and W 56th St.

No information on the suspect or suspects.