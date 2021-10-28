Cleveland celebrates ahead of Rock Hall induction as star power arrives in the city

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fans packed the House of Blues in Cleveland Thursday night as the Foo Fighters took the stage ahead of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Loyal fans lined up as early as 7 a.m.

It was a surprise gig less than 48 hours from the band’s induction into the Rock Hall at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Saturday night, along with the rest of the Class of 2021.

It was all eyes to the sky at Burke Lakefront Airport as major star power descended on Cleveland.

Inductee LL Cool J touched down Thursday night and fellow inductees The Go-Go’s are also in town. In fact, they tweeted out some video of them rehearsing for the big day.

Over at the Rock Hall, people got the party started early with the Museum’s Rock Hall Nights event series.

“We are just looking forward to the whole weekend and this is just an appetizer,” said music fan Lyle Staab.

It’s an early celebration of the new class being inducted over Halloween weekend.

The ceremony honors this year’s inductees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category, along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Special guests include Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.