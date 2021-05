CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are offering a deal on tickets to select games as a thank you to their fans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated fans can grab 2 Loudville tickets for $21 on May 4, May 5 or May 10.

(Courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Cleveland Indians yesterday announced they were offering discounted tickets to select games for vaccinated fans.

