Cleveland Cavaliers to host STEM learning event for students

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting a special day of STEM next month aimed at helping young people break into the career field often out of reach for students without access to the tools and resources to learn about it at school.

During the March event, team partner NeoStem Ecosystem will offer on-site counseling to students who want to pursue careers in STEM.

“Imagine walking into the arena and there’s STEM everywhere and not only that, the Cavs will also showcase all the STEM careers,” said NeoStem Director Ebony Hood.

Tuesday, that partnership was in action at Garrett Morgan High School in Cleveland where Hood was in the classroom with students along with their community partner Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell manager Marzell Brown said the company invested in the school to expand opportunities for students in robotics and engineering through the use of a robot.

“This lab is the first of many in this space of automation and robotics in the district,” said Brown. “What we wanted to do is give Garrett Morgan an opportunity to give their students a leg up in this space around advanced manufacturing technology.”

Both Hood and Brown attended Cleveland public schools and say they want to better ensure people underrepresented in the STEM career field have access to the knowledge that can lead to job opportunities at a young age.

“I am a CMSD graduate,” said Hood. “I would be testament that it can work. You bridge those gaps and these are things that we can have our students growing up and growing attached to.”

The program at the high school is a success in the view of one junior taking the class.

“At first I wasn’t very interested in engineering, and with this program it has opened a lot of job opportunities,” said Judith Otero. “I do plan on continuing on the engineering pathway.”

The STEM event at Rocket Mortgage Field House is scheduled for March 19. Rockwell Automation will also be an exhibitor at the event. You can register here.