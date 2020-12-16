Cleveland Cavaliers propose new banner for Sherwin-Williams headquarters

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers proposed a new banner to hang on the side of the Sherwin-Williams headquarters downtown.

The new concept has seven hands, with one wearing a Cavs 2016 NBA Championship, touching a basketball flanked by the words, “For the love, for The Land.” It was created by Cleveland native Daniel Arsham.

“The banner art symbolizes a reflection of a community presented through a lens of diversity, inclusion and equity. It is an invitation, a rally cry, a call to action to embrace unity and come together in a common bond of love for each other and our city. Depicted with a diverse representation of hands on a basketball, the message speaks to the power of teamwork,” the Cavaliers said in a statement.

The Cavs will present the proposal to Cleveland City Council. If approved, they anticipate to install the banner overlooking Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in mid-January.

The location has been home to iconic LeBron James banners during his two stints with the Cavs and tributes to Cleveland history. The current display features the words, “All for The Land” and Guardian of Transportation form the Hope Memorial Bridge.

