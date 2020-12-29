Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love out at least three weeks after calf strain

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be out three to four weeks after straining his right calf.

According to a statement from the Cavaliers, he left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action after reaggravating a right calf strain initially diagnosed during the preseason.

Further examination and an MRI administered Monday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury.

Love will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and will be reassessed in three to four weeks, according to the team.

His status will be updated as appropriate.

