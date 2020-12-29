Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love out at least three weeks after calf strain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be out three to four weeks after straining his right calf.
According to a statement from the Cavaliers, he left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action after reaggravating a right calf strain initially diagnosed during the preseason.
Further examination and an MRI administered Monday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury.
Love will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and will be reassessed in three to four weeks, according to the team.
His status will be updated as appropriate.
