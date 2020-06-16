1  of  2
Cleveland Cavaliers designate Juneteenth as a paid company holiday

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are among the latest companies to designate Juneteenth as a paid company holiday.

The Cavs made the announcement on social media.

“We encourage everyone to use this day to learn more about freedom for all, the fight for equality, and the struggle to end racial injustice,” they wrote in a post.

Nike, Postmates, and Twitter have also established Juneteenth as a company holiday.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the day slaves in all states learned slavery had been abolished.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but the news did not reach everyone.

June 19, 1865 is the day Union soldiers brought the news to slaves in Galveston, Texas, more than two years later.

