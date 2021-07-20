Cleveland Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to sex offender charges

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The teacher at Our Lady of Angels School in Cleveland, charged with sending sexually-explicit messages to an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, pleaded guilty in court this morning.

Gregory Kinat, of Berea, pleaded guilty to two counts of importuning, which are 5th-degree felonies, according to a statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

He’ll be required to carry a Tier I Sex Offender Registration, meaning he will have to register annually for 15 years.

Investigators seized Kinat’s phone and computer after the prosecutor’s office said the conversations happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 on a social media app.

“We urge parents to please monitor your children’s internet activity and report any and all inappropriate incidents,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said, in a statement in February.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 19 at 9:30 a.m.