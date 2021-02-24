Cleveland Catholic school teacher indicted on charges of sending sexual messages to officer posing as teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A grand jury has returned an indictment with three charges against Gregory Kinat.

Gregory Kinat

Kinat, 43, was a music teacher at Our Lady of Angels School in Cleveland but had been on leave since the arrest in early February.

The indictment charges Kinat with two counts of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools.

He’s accused of sending sexually explicit messages to an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

The messages took place between January 27, 2021, and February 8, according to the indictment.

“Our Lady of Angels School and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland were shocked and disturbed to learn of the arrest of the music teacher of Our Lady of Angels School at his home this morning on charges related to communications he allegedly had with a person he believed was a minor,” the diocese said in a statement.

Investigators seized his phone, laptop and SD cards.

Kinat posted bond, which was 10% of $15,000, on February 9.