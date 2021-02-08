Cleveland Catholic school teacher accused of sending sexual messages to officer posing as teen

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A teacher at Our Lady of Angels School in Cleveland is accused of sending sexually-explicit messages to an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Gregory Kinat, 43, of Berea, is charged with two counts of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said the conversations happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 on a social media app. Investigators seized Kinat’s phone and computer.

“We urge parents to please monitor your children’s internet activity and report any and all inappropriate incidents,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said, in a statement on Monday.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said it placed the teacher on leave pending the outcome of the case. According to the diocese, law enforcement said the conduct did not involve any students at the school.

“Our Lady of Angels School and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland were shocked and disturbed to learn of the arrest of the music teacher of Our Lady of Angels School at his home this morning on charges related to communications he allegedly had with a person he believed was a minor,” the diocese said.

Kinat is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.