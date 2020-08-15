LIVE: Cleveland businesses giving away free school supplies to families in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland families in need can pick up some of the back to school essentials Saturday.

Several local businesses and organizations have teamed up to host a “Back 2 School Extravaganza.”

From 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., families can stop by Box Spot, located at 8005 Kinsman Road, to receive school supplies, books, uniforms and more.

Families can also enjoy food and snacks.

Event organizers say this is just one way they are working to give back to the community during the uncertain times posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers have also planned bi-monthly events such as movie nights, lunches and literacy events.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Box Spot’s Facebook page.

