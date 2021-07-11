Cleveland Burger Week starts Monday, featuring $6 burgers at local restaurants

Photo courtesy Cleveland Burger Week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fourth annual Cleveland Burger Week is returning to Northeast Ohio featuring many of the local burgers you crave, and some you didn’t even know existed.

The week kicks off Monday and runs through Sunday, July 18, serving up $6 burger deals throughout the city and beyond at 33 or so restaurants.

This year’s participants include:

49 Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

American Burger Bar

Brown Barn Tavern

BurgerShop

Craggy Boglands

Flat Iron Cafe

Forest City Shuffle

The Foundry

The Greatroom

Gourmet Guy Cafe

Greenisland Restaurant

Grumpy’s Cafe

Gunselman’s Tavern

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Ninja City

Nora’s Public House

Rustic Restaurant

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

Scalper’s Bar & Grille

Sirna’s

SOL

SomthinGood to Eat

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Stevenson’s Bar and Grill

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing (Flats East Bank)

The Rail (3 locations)

The Rowley Inn

Toli

Wild Eagle Saloon

The Wild Goose

The Winchester

Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are offering take out options as well as carry out, but people are reminded to call ahead as every spot is different.

And it goes without saying but, as Burger Week planners suggest, do remember to tip well.

The week also includes a Burger Week passport. Eat five burgers, or more, and earn the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof, and you can enter to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” drawing.

Find a Burger Week passport right here and find out more about the juicy burger options right here.