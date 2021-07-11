Cleveland Burger Week starts Monday, featuring $6 burgers at local restaurants

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fourth annual Cleveland Burger Week is returning to Northeast Ohio featuring many of the local burgers you crave, and some you didn’t even know existed.
The week kicks off Monday and runs through Sunday, July 18, serving up $6 burger deals throughout the city and beyond at 33 or so restaurants.
This year’s participants include:
- 49 Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- American Burger Bar
- Brown Barn Tavern
- BurgerShop
- Craggy Boglands
- Flat Iron Cafe
- Forest City Shuffle
- The Foundry
- The Greatroom
- Gourmet Guy Cafe
- Greenisland Restaurant
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Hatfield’s Goode Grub
- Market Garden Brewery
- Nano Brew Cleveland
- Ninja City
- Nora’s Public House
- Rustic Restaurant
- Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
- Scalper’s Bar & Grille
- Sirna’s
- SOL
- SomthinGood to Eat
- Southern Tier Brewing Co.
- Stevenson’s Bar and Grill
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- Thirsty Dog Brewing (Flats East Bank)
- The Rail (3 locations)
- The Rowley Inn
- Toli
- Wild Eagle Saloon
- The Wild Goose
- The Winchester
Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are offering take out options as well as carry out, but people are reminded to call ahead as every spot is different.
And it goes without saying but, as Burger Week planners suggest, do remember to tip well.
The week also includes a Burger Week passport. Eat five burgers, or more, and earn the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof, and you can enter to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” drawing.
Find a Burger Week passport right here and find out more about the juicy burger options right here.