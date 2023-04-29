**Related Video Above: Fox Recipe Box: Perfect Smash Burgers.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Burger Week is returning to Northeast Ohio this summer, once again giving fans some reasonably-priced yet delicious burgers to sink their teeth into.

The grease and cheese-filled event runs July 10-16, with burgers costing $7 (a dollar more than last year).

So far, and this is just a preliminary list, participants include the following restaurants:

All Saints Public House

Bearden’s

BE Lakewood

Burgers 2 Beer

Cafe Avalaun

Craggy Bogland’s

Shuffleboard

Gourmet Guy Cafe

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

Pioneer

Pizza 216

Rowley Inn

Scalpers

Sirna’s

Swensons

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

The Blue Palm

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are also offering take-out options but people are reminded to call ahead as every spot is different.

Getty images

And it goes without saying but, as Burger Week planners suggest, do remember to tip well.

The event also includes a Burger Week app, which offers pertinent information and ways to win prizes just for participating.

Learn more about Burger Week right here.