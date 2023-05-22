CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Burger Week is set to return this summer from July 10 to July 16.

During this time, participating burger joints in Cleveland will offer burger specials for $7.

The event will pay tribute to the beloved American classic, the hamburger, and each restaurant will prepare its own unique take on it.

The official website lists all participating locations and their respective specials.

This year, the event will also debut the Cleveland Burger Week app, which includes a map, hours, and the specials for each location.

Participants can check in at participating locations to earn points for prizes and towards the coveted status of Cleveland Burger Week royalty.

If a participant checks in at five participating locations, they will be eligible for a grand prize drawing featuring swag and $250 in gift cards.

Start planning your burger stops here.