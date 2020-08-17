Cleveland Burger Week kicks off today, featuring $6 burgers

Graphic courtesy Cleveland Burger Week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The third annual Cleveland Burger Week has returned to Northeast Ohio featuring many of the burgers you’ve probably craved, and some you didn’t even know existed, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The week kicks off today and runs through Sunday, serving up $6 burger deals throughout the city and beyond at 30 or so restaurants.

This year’s participants include:

49 Street Tavern

Bearden’s Rocky River

Burg NGo

Craggy Bogland’s

Fast Eddie’s

Flip Side

Flip Side Chagrin Falls

Flip Side Rocky River

Forest City Shuffleboard

Gourmet Guy Cafe

Grumpy’s Cafe

Gunselman’s Tavern

Hatfield’s GOODE GRUB

Houlihan’s

Ivy Cleveland

JACK Cleveland Casino

Market Garden Brewpub

Nano Brew Cleveland

Ninja City Kitchen and Bar

Rustic Restaurant

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

Scalpers BAR & Grille

Sirna’s Cafe

Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Cleveland

Tavern Of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

The Burger Shop

The Burnham Restaurant

The Rail

The Rowley Inn

The Winchester Music Tavern

Thirsty Dog East Bank

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wahlburgers.

Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are offering take out options as well as carry out.

And it goes without saying but, as Burger Week planners suggest, do remember to tip well.

The week also includes a Burger Week passport. Eat five burgers, or more, and earn the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof, and you can enter to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” along with gift cards totaling $250.

Find a Burger Week passport right here.

