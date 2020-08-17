Cleveland Burger Week kicks off today, featuring $6 burgers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The third annual Cleveland Burger Week has returned to Northeast Ohio featuring many of the burgers you’ve probably craved, and some you didn’t even know existed, during the coronavirus pandemic.
The week kicks off today and runs through Sunday, serving up $6 burger deals throughout the city and beyond at 30 or so restaurants.
This year’s participants include:
- 49 Street Tavern
- Bearden’s Rocky River
- Burg NGo
- Craggy Bogland’s
- Fast Eddie’s
- Flip Side
- Flip Side Chagrin Falls
- Flip Side Rocky River
- Forest City Shuffleboard
- Gourmet Guy Cafe
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Hatfield’s GOODE GRUB
- Houlihan’s
- Ivy Cleveland
- JACK Cleveland Casino
- Market Garden Brewpub
- Nano Brew Cleveland
- Ninja City Kitchen and Bar
- Rustic Restaurant
- Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
- Scalpers BAR & Grille
- Sirna’s Cafe
- Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Cleveland
- Tavern Of Little Italy
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- The Burger Shop
- The Burnham Restaurant
- The Rail
- The Rowley Inn
- The Winchester Music Tavern
- Thirsty Dog East Bank
- Tony K’s Bar & Grille
- Wahlburgers.
Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are offering take out options as well as carry out.
And it goes without saying but, as Burger Week planners suggest, do remember to tip well.
The week also includes a Burger Week passport. Eat five burgers, or more, and earn the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof, and you can enter to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” along with gift cards totaling $250.
Find a Burger Week passport right here.
