Cleveland Browns WR Switzer’s baby out of hospital after surgery

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer attends practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Switzer said his 9-month-old son is stable after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his 9-month-old son, Christian, is home from the hospital after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding.

Switzer posted a short video and message on Twitter showing his son playing with toys on the floor following his health scare.

He said Christian was discharged on Tuesday evening. Switzer had asked his followers for prayers and provided updates about his son over the weekend. He said the family didn’t get any “clear answers” on why his son woke up in his own blood and then had additional bleeding spells.

Mr. man was discharged from the hospital yesterday evening. We didn’t get any clear answers on why what happened, happened but, to see him sleep through the night with no bleeding and wake up in a playful mood this morning means our prayers are being answered. Thank you all. 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/ycLPwCiLeS — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 10, 2021

Christian, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had surgery on Sunday. The 26-year-old Switzer spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He spent two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.