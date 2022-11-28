Editor’s Note: The video above is about Sunday’s Browns’ win over Tampa.
BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they’re letting go of one of their quarterbacks.
The Browns waived Joshua Dobbs after Deshaun Watson was cleared to return to the 53-man roster.
Dobbs had a good preseason but did not play in any regular-season games.
The Browns signed him to a one-year free-agent deal in the spring.
Dobbs is a certified rocket scientist, with a degree in aerospace engineering.
He recently spoke to students at the Ohio Aerospace Institute.
He’s previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Good luck, Josh!