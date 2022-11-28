Editor’s Note: The video above is about Sunday’s Browns’ win over Tampa.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they’re letting go of one of their quarterbacks.

The Browns waived Joshua Dobbs after Deshaun Watson was cleared to return to the 53-man roster.

#Browns are releasing QB Josh Dobbs to make a roster mover for Deshaun Watson. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 28, 2022

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 13: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dobbs had a good preseason but did not play in any regular-season games.

The Browns signed him to a one-year free-agent deal in the spring.

Dobbs is a certified rocket scientist, with a degree in aerospace engineering.

He recently spoke to students at the Ohio Aerospace Institute.

He’s previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Good luck, Josh!