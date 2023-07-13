(WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans get their chance to watch their team play for the first time this season at 8 free open training camp practices.

Tickets for the Browns training camp 2023 tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Season ticket holders got their chance with a 48-hour advance window before the sale opened to the public.

Each practice will have its own unique theme, ranging from youth football/flag football to military appreciation.

Below is the schedule for open training camps:

Tickets 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1: “Youth football/flag football” theme

Tickets 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: “Throwback” theme

Tickets 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7: “Superheroes” theme

Tickets 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: “Stay in the game” theme

Tickets 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: “Browns backers” theme

Tickets 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: “Military appreciation” theme

Tickets 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: “Barks and bites” theme

Tickets 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: “Browns give back” theme

Some notable dates include a Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets on August 3rd, a joint practice in Philadelphia on August 14th and 15th, and a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26th.

Below is the full training camp schedule:

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1: “Youth football/flag football” theme

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: “Throwback” theme

2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7: “Superheroes” theme

2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: “Stay in the game” theme

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Preseason game against the Washington Commanders

2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14: Joint practice in Philadelphia

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: Joint practice in Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: “Browns backers” theme

1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: “Military appreciation” theme

1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: “Barks and bites” theme

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: “Browns give back” theme

1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Gates open one hour before each practice starts at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, 76 Lou Groza Blvd.

If the weather forces the practice indoors, there won’t be enough space to allow fans to stick around. If that happens, ticketholders will be notified through the Browns Mobile App as soon as possible.

Fans can enter the training camp practices through the Beech Street entrance. Parking information will be provided with the ticket.

There are some rules regarding what fans can bring to the training camp. Prohibited items include weapons, noisemakers, umbrellas, animals, aerosol cans, laser pointers, and inflatable items. Portable or folding chairs are not allowed, but fans can sit in the bleachers on a first-come, first-served basis. Clear bags or small clutches are required for personal belongings, as per NFL rules. Cameras are permitted, but professional equipment is not allowed. Strollers are also permitted but subject to inspection.