(WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are back together.

Rookies and quarterbacks got started at training camp this week.

The rest of the team is set to arrive Saturday, marking the official start of Browns’ training camp.

Part of training camp includes 8 open practices in Berea.

However, according to the Browns’ website, those are all sold out.

Players will be showcasing their skills and compete for coveted spots on the team’s 53-man roster.

Based on rule changes from the 2023 NFL Annual Meeting in Arizona, here’s what’s different this season:

One roster cut deadline – August 29, 2023

The team’s roster has 90 players at the beginning of training camp; the regular season limit is 53. The previous rules had multiple dates to make certain cuts. With the approved rule change, there will be only one cutdown date, August 29.

4th down replays

The owners approved a proposal that gives the Replay Officials new jurisdiction.

Under the new rule, the Replay Officials will also be able to initiate review of a failed fourth-down conversion.

My hero zero?

This season some players will become the first to ever wear zero on their jersey. Now every player who was eligible to wear 1-19, can also be a zero.

Training camp practice schedule:

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1: “Youth football/flag football” theme

8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: “Throwback” theme

2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7: “Superheroes” theme

2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: “Stay in the game” theme

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Preseason game against the Washington Commanders

2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14: Joint practice in Philadelphia

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: Joint practice in Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: “Browns backers” theme

1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: “Military appreciation” theme

1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: “Barks and bites” theme

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: “Browns give back” theme

1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs