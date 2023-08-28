CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 Sports reports L.A. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Hopkins didn’t get the starting gig in L.A., a job that went to Cameron Dicker, NFL Network reports.

The Browns traded a 2025 7th-round pick to the Chargers for Hopkins, Fox 8’s John Sabol reports.

Cade York replaced with #Chargers' kicker Dustin Hopkins.#Browns send the Bolts their 2025 7th Round pick.



Hopkins will turn 33 in October & has two more years left on his deal.



Career Field Goal %:

Hopkins: 85% in 9 years

York: 75% in 1 year@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 28, 2023

Hopkins, 33, has 2 years left on his deal.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Dustin Hopkins #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers falls after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 02: Dustin Hopkins #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a field goal as JK Scott #16 holds in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 15: Dustin Hopkins #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Hopkins was 9 for 10 field goal attempts last season. He was on injured reserve for much of the season.

The 32-year-old was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The Browns are still making cuts official to get down to the 53-man roster, but the move comes as Cade York missed an extra point and had a late field-goal attempt, resulting in a loss Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the final preseason game.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 26: Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

York was drafted by the Browns in the 5th round last year and had a field goal percentage of 25%.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked after the game if York would be their guy in the Sept. 10 opener against the Bengals.

“We always keep those internal as we get through this week,” Stefanski said. ”But I’ll reiterate I think Cade is very, very talented.”

AP reports York was 4 of 8 on field-goal tries in Cleveland’s four preseason games, and missed potential game-winners the past two weeks.

Cleveland and the rest of the NFL has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get down to their 53 players.