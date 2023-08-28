CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 Sports reports L.A. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins is being traded to the Cleveland Browns.
Hopkins didn’t get the starting gig in L.A., a job that went to Cameron Dicker, NFL Network reports.
The Browns traded a 2025 7th-round pick to the Chargers for Hopkins, Fox 8’s John Sabol reports.
Hopkins, 33, has 2 years left on his deal.
Hopkins was 9 for 10 field goal attempts last season. He was on injured reserve for much of the season.
The 32-year-old was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
The Browns are still making cuts official to get down to the 53-man roster, but the move comes as Cade York missed an extra point and had a late field-goal attempt, resulting in a loss Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the final preseason game.
York was drafted by the Browns in the 5th round last year and had a field goal percentage of 25%.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked after the game if York would be their guy in the Sept. 10 opener against the Bengals.
“We always keep those internal as we get through this week,” Stefanski said. ”But I’ll reiterate I think Cade is very, very talented.”
AP reports York was 4 of 8 on field-goal tries in Cleveland’s four preseason games, and missed potential game-winners the past two weeks.
Cleveland and the rest of the NFL has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get down to their 53 players.