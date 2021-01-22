Cleveland Browns to help choose health care workers who attend Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns will help select the health care workers who attend the Super Bowl this year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday the NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV as guests.

The Super Bowl will be held in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7.

The Cleveland Browns and all 32 NFL clubs will select health care workers from their communities to attend.

The majority of the health care workers will be from the Tampa area.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” said Goodell. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

14,500 additional fans will also be in attendance.

The NFL will have mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, podded seating, and other safety measures due to coronavirus.

The Cleveland Browns plan to announce more about their selection process in the coming weeks.

The two teams in the Super Bowl will be decided this week.

The Buffalo Bills will face the reigning champs the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Green Bay Packers at Green Bay in the NFC Championship.