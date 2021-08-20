Cleveland Browns to allow full-capacity crowds at FirstEnergy Stadium through 2021 season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will welcome full-capacity crowds to FirstEnergy Stadium through the 2021 season, beginning with the team’s preseason game against the Giants Sunday.

Haslam Sports Group Chief Operation Officer Dave Jenkins made the announcement Friday in a letter to Browns season ticket members.

“The 12,000 fans who attended games last year were phenomenal for our team, but we can’t wait to have a full stadium this season, which truly energizes our team and provides the significant home-field advantage only Browns fans can provide,” said Jenkins.

According to the Browns, fans are encouraged to follow CDC guidance that recommends wearing face coverings in all indoor settings when they attend games at the stadium.

The Browns also state that the CDC recommends that all spectators wear masks in all interior spaces regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, masks are recommended outdoors for unvaccinated people when they cannot maintain physical distancing, according to the Browns.