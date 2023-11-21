CLEVELAND (WJW) – Giving back got a boost of star power at TownHall in Cleveland where its annual “Feed the Need,” charitable event marked a new decade of community service.

“Not only do they get a meal, they get to be served by some of their you know idols,” said Bobby George, TownHall owner.

Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns, the legendary Bernie Kosar, and former Ohio State University Coach Jim Tressel were among some of the famous faces who rolled up their sleeves to help serve 4,000 meals.

“To be able to come out in the community and get a meal, a hot meal, it’s pretty cold outside, so I think it’s really great for the community especially a lot of the homeless people that are around here,” said Raeshonda Johnson, who lives nearby.

Several classes of Cleveland Metropolitan School District students and their teachers pulled up a chair as well.

“They really enjoy coming to this because they get to eat together and have a nice Thanksgiving meal,” said teacher Erica Mullins.

“It’s amazing,” said teacher Sunny Grigsby. “It’s a time for us to share, spend time with each other … we’re truly blessed and thankful.”

The event, in its 11th year, is a highlight for the restaurant. George said he continues looking for new ways to support the community.

“I was always taught to much is given, much is expected,” said George.

Gently used coats and other outerwear items were collected and donated during the event.

TownHall will raise and match funds to support St. Augustine’s effort to feed people in need of a meal. All donations will go to the organization known for providing meals three times a day for most of the year.

“Everyone has a different resource, some people have time, some people have money, some people have relationships,” said George. “I’ve been blessed with great relationships.”

George said 40,000 meals have been served since 2013. TownHall hosted its third annual Feed the Need in Columbus earlier this week.