Cleveland Browns single-game tickets for home games to go on sale Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns fans get ready! Single-game tickets for home games this season will go on sale starting Thursday.

The schedule will be released exclusively on “Browns Live: Schedule Release Show, presented by Progressive,” which airs Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on the Browns’ YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter.

“The Browns and NFL are currently preparing for a full 2020 season while closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19. In the event games are cancelled or fans are not permitted based on policies set by medical experts, government officials or the NFL, the team will make various credit and refund options available to fans who purchase tickets directly from the club,” the team said in a press release.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandBrowns.com and on the Browns mobile app once the schedule is announced. Prices vary depending on the game and section.

A select inventory of seats will be reserved for season ticket members.

