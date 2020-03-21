Cleveland Browns sign several free agents, including TE Austin Hooper

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns officially announced the signings of a several free agents on Friday.

The team’s brass, led by Andrew Berry, agreed to terms with many free agents earlier in the week, but it took some time due to restrictions with the coronavirus to secure the final details of each deal. Physicals had to be taken and other procedures followed.

On Friday, the team announced the signing of Free Agent Tight End Austin Hooper. He was the first player the team agreed to terms with this week. Hooper will bolster the offense with his sure hands and reliability.

The Browns also announced the signing of tackle Jack Conklin, the long time Tennessee Titan. Conklin signed a three year deal.

“I’m pumped to get started and be a part of this great organization”, said Conklin in a team release.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson was also announced as a done deal. Goodson, entering his fifth season, comes to the Browns from the Green Bay Packers.

FOX 8 reported on Friday the signing of safety Andrew Sendejo, who spent much of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, to a one year deal. Once his physical is complete and the procedures followed for other players signed, those acquisitions will be announced.

The NFL began its new league year this week and the flurry of deals around the league were a welcome relief for fans from all the news about the coronavirus.