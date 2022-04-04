BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday they’ve signed punter Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez is entering his fifth NFL season in 2022 with 218 punts for 9,890 yards with a 45.4 average since he signed with the New England Patriots in 2018.

He punted 53 times for 2,467 yards with a 46.5 average in Green Bay last season.

Bojorquez holds the two longest punts in the NFL the last two seasons with a 72-yard punt in 2020 and an 82-yard punt in 2021, according to the Browns.

Bojorquez hails from Lakewood, Calif.