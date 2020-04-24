Cleveland Browns select tackle Jedrick Wills with 10th pick

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This draft class is deep with talented tackles and some consider Wills to be the best. So it comes as a surprise he waited this long to hear his named called. He was expected to go to the Giants at No. 4.

“We’re really excited to have him,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “He has a ton of potential, a lot of work to do.” He said he was impressed by Wills’ organization and preparation.

Wills is 6 foot 4 and 312 pounds. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he plays with toughness, tenacity and nastiness. The first-year head coach is ecstatic about adding Wills.

The rookie OT will have to make the transition from right to left tackle. But the Cleveland leadership is not worried about it, despite the logistical issues in the NFL during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel confident in our ability to work with him and make sure he is up to speed,” Berry said.

Cleveland just added right tackle Jack Conklin, who spent four years with the Titans, to play alongside guard Joel Bitonio and center JC Tretter. Wills is a great piece to solidifying the offensive line.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here