Cleveland Browns say another player has tested positive for COVID-19, facility closed

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns on Monday said they were informed this morning that another player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team released the following statement:

“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our NFL-NFLPA standard protocols, the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Last Friday, the Browns placed guard Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns beat the Texans in Cleveland Sunday; they are now 6-3.

Recap of the game in the video, below:

Read more headlines, below: