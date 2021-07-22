Cleveland Browns renaming Berea training facility to mark partnership deal

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced a long-term partnership with a Cleveland-based retail mortgage lender on Thursday.

The Browns are teaming up with CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC.

The new partnership includes naming rights for the team’s “CrossCountry Mortgage Campus” training and administrative complex in Berea.

It also makes Cross Country Mortgage the official mortgage partner of the Cleveland Browns.

“As family organizations dedicated to Northeast Ohio, the Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage are aligned in our mission, values and goals to serve our fans and customers in the region and beyond as we build this partnership and establish the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus,” said Haslam Sports Group Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. “We share a commitment to training and developing all of our team members and creating strong internal cultures, which are the foundation for our partnership while investing resources in our campuses and community.”

CrossCountry Mortgage will be the presenting partner of the digital streaming program “Browns Live: Training Camp.” A schedule for the program will be released at a later date.

The partnership includes CrossCountry Mortgage’s involvement in the team’s community and youth football initiatives and support for military veterans.