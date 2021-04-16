Cleveland Browns release Sheldon Richardson

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson #98 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp at the Browns’ training facility on August 16, 2020 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, the team announced on Friday.

Richardson, who joined the Browns in 2019, started every game last season. He logged 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Richardson was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was defensive rookie of the year and named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

The Browns have been busy adding defensive pieces in the offseason. They’ve signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive end Takk McKinley, safety John Johnson and cornerback Troy Hill.