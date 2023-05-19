[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will see the Washington Commanders at home in their first preseason game this year.

The team’s four 2023 preseason games are now featured on its official schedule:

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Aug. 3 vs. the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 8 p.m.

Week 1: Friday, Aug. 11; home vs. the Washington Commanders; 7:30 p.m.

Week 2: Thursday, Aug. 17; away vs. the Philadelphia Eagles; 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 26; away vs. the Kansas City Chiefs; 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at the team’s regular season games:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10; home vs. the Cincinnati Bengals; 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18; away vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers; 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24; home vs. the Tennessee Titans; 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1; home vs. the Baltimore Ravens; 1 p.m.

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15; home vs. the San Francisco 49ers; 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22; away vs. the Indianapolis Colts; 1 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29; away vs. the Seattle Seahawks; 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5; home vs. the Arizona Cardinals; 1 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12; away vs. the Baltimore Ravens; 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19; home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers; 1 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26; away vs. the Denver Broncos; 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3; away vs. the Los Angeles Rams; 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10; home vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars; 1 p.m.

Week 15: Date and time TBD; home vs. the Chicago Bears

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24; away vs. the Houston Texans; 1 p.m.

Week 17: Thursday, Dec. 28; home vs. the New York Jets; 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28; home vs. the New York Jets; 8:15 p.m. Week 18: Date and time TBD; away vs. the Cincinnati Bengals