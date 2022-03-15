Cleveland Browns release JC Tretter

Center JC Tretter (64) during the sixth day of training camp on August 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have released center JC Tretter.

Tretter was just re-elected to a second term last week as president of the NFL Players Association.

Tretter has been in the league since 2013 and with the Browns since 2017.

“For the past five seasons, JC has been a mainstay and iron man at center for us. He came to our organization at a time of instability and was one of the key veterans that helped turn the tide over the past several years. His leadership—both within the locker room and the field—will be missed. We wish JC well as he continues his career,” Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

Tretter played 78 consecutive games without missing an offensive snap until Week 16 at Green Bay on Dec. 25, 2021, after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

He helped the Browns lead the NFL in rushing average in 2021 with a 5.09 mark.

Tretter had a major role in collaborating with the NFL on COVID protocols to keep players safe.

Tretter wrote a statement on Twitter, saying in part, “To the entire Browns organization and the city of Cleveland, thank you for a wonderful 5 years.”