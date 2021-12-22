Live blog: Cleveland Browns prep for Christmas Day game in Green Bay

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 20: Greedy Williams #26 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Las Vegas Raiders with teammates during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are hoping to get back to full health before facing the Packers in Green Bay on Christmas Day.

Wednesday, Browns players and head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to speak to the media about preparations this week.

Follow live updates below

The Browns have 3 games left on their schedule for the regular season.

They’re currently at the bottom of the AFC North, but just one win behind the leader of the division, the Cincinnati Bengals.

After Green Bay, the Browns head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, then play the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kickoff against the Packers is at 4:30 p.m. The game airs on FOX 8.

LIVE UPDATES

JC Tretter C is up first. He’s also President of the NFL Players Association.

“You have to figure out the path forward,” JC said about NFL changing COVID protocols

Tretter says the players want daily testing

“It’s been a trying week, 2 weeks, for everybody.”

Had the game against the Raiders been canceled, players would not have been paid, Tretter says