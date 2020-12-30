Cleveland Browns player, staff member test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland Browns player and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

According to a statement, the Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place to identify any high-risk close contacts.

The statement continues: “The team will continue to work remotely and follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community is our highest priority.”

